Several new changes are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s November Happy Home Paradise update. This expansion pack is an excellent way for plenty of players to return to the game after they haven’t regularly checked in on their island for quite some time, but this is the last major update for the game. During the trailer for the Happy Home Paradise, we noticed a Froggy Chair that was shown. Can you get the Froggy Chair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

We noticed the chair inside of a player’s house. Because of that, we can assume that this is going to be available during the update. How we acquire, it remains a mystery. We’ll be covering how to develop it when it arrives, but the chair looks like a beautiful addition to anyone’s home. Additions like this are always welcome, and we don’t have to jump through too many hoops to add them to our item selection. The froggy chair has appeared in previous Animal Crossing games, and it’s finally arrived to New Horizons, appropriately, in the final major update.

We only saw it in the trailer. However, plenty of other additions were revealed in the trailer, such as Gyroids, ladders, and an upcoming Cafe. Hopefully, the Froggy Chair is a quick addition to our island that we’ll be seeing in the near future.