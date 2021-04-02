Can you play Outriders offline?

Outriders allows you to play with multiple friends at the same time. You can work together to shoot your way through the game, using your cosmetic powers to cause mayhem and destruction against any enemy who crosses your path. You can even play with friends who are using a console while you use a PC. If you’re planning to be alone and go through the game’s main story by yourself, unfortunately, you won’t be able to play Outriders offline.

There is no offline mode or option you can default to before picking a mission or starting a game. Whatever system you’re playing Outriders on has to be connected to the internet, proving a problem for all players.

Not only are players attempting to go through the game on multiplayer encountering server issues, but the solo fanbase also has the same complications. Whenever the servers have a small hiccup or an issue and everything disconnects, everyone gets booted.

Even though Outriders developer People Who Fly said they were not going down the route of live service with the game, the requirement for always being online causes issues. You can play the entire game by yourself, but if the game’s servers continue to have issues, you can expect to find yourself being booted back to the main menu until they’re properly fixed.

We don’t know if a future patch will alter this requirement or not, but that could be in the works following the problems of Outriders’ launch day server complications. Nearly all players for the first 12 to 24 hours were consistently being kicked back to the main screen, or were only able to play for few a minutes at a time.

