Can you play PS2 games on PS4?
Can you play some of the best games of all time on your PS4?
The PS2 is one of the best-selling game consoles of all time, and the PS4 does offer some solutions to play some of the system’s classic games. However, can you play your PS2 discs on the PS4? Here’s the answer.
Can you put PS2 discs in a PS4?
During the PS2 era, you could play your PS1 games easily on the system. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for the PS4 with PS2 games. There is no backward compatibility with your discs, and the system will only say that your game is unrecognized. This is a feature many PlayStation gamers are looking for, but it isn’t available on the PS4.
Are there PS2 games available on the PlayStation Store?
There is a select collection of PS2 games that you can play on your PS4, but the majority of them are only available on the PlayStation Store. And yes, they include trophies. A few highlights of the collection include:
- Ape Escape 2
- Bully
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2 (Chronicle)
- Everybody’s Tennis
- Grand Theft Auto 3
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak 2
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Max Payne
- Psychonauts
- Red Dead Revolver
- Rogue Galaxy
- Resident Evil: Code Veronica X
- Star Ocean: Till The End of Time
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- Twisted Metal: Black
- War of the Monsters
- The Warriors
- Wild Arms 3
Can you play PS2 games on PlayStation Now?
Yes, you can! Most of the PS2 titles outlined above are available on the streaming service. If you’re subscribed, you can also download these PS2 games to your PS4 system. If you decide to stream the games, the quality may vary due to your connection speeds and setup.
Some PS2 game remasters are available on PS4
A few games from the PS2 library have been remastered for HD systems, including better textures, music, and in some cases, a complete rework from the ground up. There are quite a lot on the PS4 to look out for, including these titles:
- Destroy All Humans! (review)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (which includes KH1, Re: Chain of Memories, and KH2 among other titles)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Ratchet & Clank
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (review)
- Yakuza: Kiwami 2