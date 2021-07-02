Can you play PS2 games on PS4?

The PS2 is one of the best-selling game consoles of all time, and the PS4 does offer some solutions to play some of the system’s classic games. However, can you play your PS2 discs on the PS4? Here’s the answer.

Can you put PS2 discs in a PS4?

During the PS2 era, you could play your PS1 games easily on the system. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for the PS4 with PS2 games. There is no backward compatibility with your discs, and the system will only say that your game is unrecognized. This is a feature many PlayStation gamers are looking for, but it isn’t available on the PS4.

Are there PS2 games available on the PlayStation Store?

Image via PlayStation

There is a select collection of PS2 games that you can play on your PS4, but the majority of them are only available on the PlayStation Store. And yes, they include trophies. A few highlights of the collection include:

Ape Escape 2

Bully

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2 (Chronicle)

Everybody’s Tennis

Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak 2

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Max Payne

Psychonauts

Red Dead Revolver

Rogue Galaxy

Resident Evil: Code Veronica X

Star Ocean: Till The End of Time

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

Twisted Metal: Black

War of the Monsters

The Warriors

Wild Arms 3

Can you play PS2 games on PlayStation Now?

Yes, you can! Most of the PS2 titles outlined above are available on the streaming service. If you’re subscribed, you can also download these PS2 games to your PS4 system. If you decide to stream the games, the quality may vary due to your connection speeds and setup.

Some PS2 game remasters are available on PS4

Image via 2K

A few games from the PS2 library have been remastered for HD systems, including better textures, music, and in some cases, a complete rework from the ground up. There are quite a lot on the PS4 to look out for, including these titles: