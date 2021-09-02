Can you romance characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

Your character in Marvel’s Midnight Suns is called The Hunter. They will be a customizable character with unique abilities, appearance items, and they will be able to build relationships with other iconic Marvel heroes they recruit to battle against the looming threat of Lilith, your character’s mother. Is there a chance you can form romantic relationships with these heroes during your adventure?

You will not have the chance to form romantic relationships with these iconic Marvel heroes. While you can become terrific friends with them and allies on the battlefield, you won’t be able to form any romantic ties to them. If you were thinking about becoming Mrs. Strange, or Mrs. Stark, you won’t be able to do this. However, during the game, you’ll be able to improve and build your relationships with these characters.

Hopefully, there’s an alternative to this, such as giving different characters the chance to be with your character. A key thing for most RPG adventures is the chance for your character to form a romantic bond with another individual, but that might not be the focus for the Firaxis Games development team, and that’s quite alright. Instead, the primary highlight will be working together with these heroes and defeating an overwhelming force of enemies that stand in your way.