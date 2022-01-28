There are several areas in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that you’ll have to explore and catch Pokémon as you learn about the Hisui region. Many of these regions have water weaving between them, and these are large bodies of water with Pokémon swimming in them, and there might even be some islands in the distance. Traditionally, most Pokémon games have you using a Pokémon that knows surf so you can ride it, and travel through these areas. Can you swim in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Unfortunately, your character cannot swim in Pokémon Legends. If they attempt to swim, they float around for a few seconds, and then suddenly begin struggling while in the water. Shortly after they do that, your character appears once again a short distance away from where they fell into the water.

You do have to wait for a Pokémon to assist you in crossing these large bodies of water, specifically the rideable Basculegion. You’ll receive this Pokémon as you work towards the end of the game. It becomes available closer to the end of the story, so don’t worry too much about being in a rush to visit the islands in the water. You’ll get there soon enough.