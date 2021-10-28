Does Age of Empires IV have crossplay?

Age of Empires IV is available on the Xbox Marketplace as a PC exclusive and Steam. For those who have access to the Xbox Game Pass for PC or the Ultimate edition, you’ll be able to play it for free. Whenever a game releases on Xbox Game Pass and Steam, several players always want to determine if the game features crossplay between the two platforms.

We can confirm that if you play Age of Empires IV on the Xbox Game Pass or Steam, crossplay should be available. Viewing the Age of Empires IV Steam page, one of the tags is a cross-platform multiplayer. When you jump into the Age of Empires IV game, though, you may need to add a friend to join your party by typing in their profile information that they’re using of Age of Empires IV.

If you’re playing on the Xbox version of Age of Empires, you can view all your friends playing the game through the Xbox Live service. The same goes for Steam if you’re playing on that platform, making finding people a bit easier on the same network.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Plus, Age of Empires: Definite Edition also supports crossplay between the Xbox and Steam networks, so the team has had some experience with making it work.