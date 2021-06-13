Back 4 Blood brings back so many feelings and memories longtime fans of Left 4 Dead have had. From fighting off the many common and special infected enemies to working together as a team to ensure everyone’s survival, this game is essentially the next step in the popular cooperative shooter series. We have seen countless examples of how the game nails the feel of playing through its many PvE levels and game modes, but is there anything for the more competitive crowd? Does Back 4 Blood have PvP?

Longtime fans of Left 4 Dead’s Versus mode will be happy to know that Back 4 Blood has a very similar PvP game mode called Swarm Mode. When playing it, a team of four Cleaners will face off against another team of four human-controlled Ridden. The Cleaners will attempt to make their way through the level like normal, while the Ridden attempt to take them down before reaching the saferoom. If the mode is like Versus, teams will swap sides each round and see who can get the furthest in the level.

On the Ridden team, players will specifically play as the wide-ranging special infected. You will be able to see the outlines of the Cleaners at all times, with colors coordinating their health at that moment. When you die as a Ridden, you will go into a respawning phase that will randomly assign you a new special infected to play as and access to that monster’s unique abilities for taking down the opposing team.