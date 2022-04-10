Element Guide for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Editions

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers is the long-awaited remaster of a classic JRPG. Many elements were touched on or improved somehow, while others remain the same. One such feature are the element systems. This guide will explain both element systems and how they work during battle.

Elemental Effects.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chrono Cross has several unique elements. Each of these elements has an element they are strong and weak against. The elemental list is as follows.

Fire – Red

Wind – Green

Electric – Yellow

Water – Blue

Light – White

Darkness – Black

These elements are the core of every affinity and spell in the game. These are the element pairs that will work best against each other.

Fire and Water

Wind and Electric

Light and Darkness

In battle, if you use a fire attack against a water-based enemy or defense, fire will hit 50 percent harder than usual. Every character in Chrono Cross also has an element they have an affinity with. Using the element corresponding with a particular character’s relationship also boosts that element.

Elements and how they work.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now Elements are a confusing name given to items and limited spells. These can be found in dungeons or purchased from shops. These must be equipped in the elemental grid per character.

To use these items and spells, you must use basic attacks to raise your power level. For example, a fire spell with a level of three will require a power level to match before it can be used. Manage these spells carefully, as they can run out during long boss fights.

Elements are a convoluted mechanic in Chrono Cross, which remains steadfast in this remaster. Keep in mind the elemental affinities and how many Elements you have equipped. Distinguishing the differences between the two is key to success in late game activities.