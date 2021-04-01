Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes (April 2021)

Bee Swarm Simulator is a popular game within Roblox that focuses on hatching bees and collecting pollen to make as much honey as possible. Working as hard as a bee can be a tiring life to live, though, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at some gifts you can get for free.

How to redeem codes in Bee Swarm Simulator

Inputting specific codes into the game will give boosts to a variety of different facets of the game. To enter a code, click on the Twitter icon and put in the following set of letters.

All active Bee Swarm Simulator codes

We recommend only using one at a time to get full use of the buffs they provide, as the codes do not stack if they give the same bonuses.

1MLikes

BANNED

Mocito100T

RedMarket

Cubly

5mMembers

Buoyant

BigBag

Teespring

BeesBuzz123

Discord100k

500mil

Marshmallow

ClubConverters

Sure

GumdropsForScience

SecretProfileCode

ClubBean

Wink

38217

Bopmaster

Buzz

Cog

Connoisseur

Crawlers

Nectar

Roof

Wax

WordFactory

Inactive Bee Swarm Simulator codes

These are former codes that are no longer active.

BillionVisits

Gumaden10T

SpaceReboot

FuzzyFarewell

BlackBearMythic

Strawbeary

PineappleParty

FuzzyReboot

Tornado

Valentine

ClubCloud

FestiveFrogs

JollyJelly

Leftovers

Market

WikiHonor

WikiAwardClock

4MilMembers

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.