Everything you get in the RiotX Arcane Collector’s Set in Valorant
Available for a limited time only.
Riot is celebrating the release of the Arcane show on Netflix with the limited-time offer of the Arcane Collector’s Set in Valorant. The set will be exclusively available for purchase in the Valorant in-game store from Friday, November 5, 2 PM PST to Monday, November 22, 2 PM PST. Items won’t return to the Store or Night Market and must be purchased as part of the complete bundle. If you want these, you had better jump on them fast.
The set includes a weapon skin for the Sheriff, the Monkey Business Hun Buddy, a tag, a player card, and a title.
Key Features
- Price: 2,380 VP
- Content:
- Arcane Sheriff
- Level 1 – Custom model design and bullets. Custom idle pose, equip, reload, and firing animations.
- Level 2 – Model upgrade. Custom visual effects and audio during equip, reload, and firing animations.
- Monkey Business Gun Buddy
- Tag! You’re Dead Spray
- Arcane Mysteries Card
- Jinx Title
- Arcane Sheriff
- Availability:
- This exclusive content is only available for sale from Friday, November 5, 2pm PST to Monday, November 22, 2pm PST. Items won’t return to the Store or Night.Market and must be purchased as part of the complete bundle.