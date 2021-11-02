Everything you get in the RiotX Arcane Collector’s Set in Valorant

Riot is celebrating the release of the Arcane show on Netflix with the limited-time offer of the Arcane Collector’s Set in Valorant. The set will be exclusively available for purchase in the Valorant in-game store from Friday, November 5, 2 PM PST to Monday, November 22, 2 PM PST. Items won’t return to the Store or Night Market and must be purchased as part of the complete bundle. If you want these, you had better jump on them fast.

The set includes a weapon skin for the Sheriff, the Monkey Business Hun Buddy, a tag, a player card, and a title.

Key Features

Price: 2,380 VP

Content: Arcane Sheriff Level 1 – Custom model design and bullets. Custom idle pose, equip, reload, and firing animations. Level 2 – Model upgrade. Custom visual effects and audio during equip, reload, and firing animations. Monkey Business Gun Buddy Tag! You’re Dead Spray Arcane Mysteries Card Jinx Title

Availability: This exclusive content is only available for sale from Friday, November 5, 2pm PST to Monday, November 22, 2pm PST. Items won’t return to the Store or Night.Market and must be purchased as part of the complete bundle.



Arcane Sheriff

Monkey Business Gun Buddy

Tag

Player Card