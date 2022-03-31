Full Trophy and Achievement List for Weird West
Here’s every achievement and trophy in Weird West.
Weird West, the action role-playing game from WolfEye Studios, is finally available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox via Xbox Game Pass. The game has been called an immersive sim, letting players use creative methods and ideas to explore a twisted version of the wild west. The game follows the stories of five different protagonists, each dealing with dangerous and strange wild west in their own way, connected by a strange marking on their necks. As you journey through the wild west, here is every single achievement and trophy you can unlock.
All Trophies and Achievements for Weird West
Weird West has 54 achievements and trophies.
- Chain Reaction: Catch two or more enemies in Chain Lightning
- Dead or Alive: Turn in your first bounty from the board
- Dirt and Blame: Become a Wiindigo
- Dishonored: Knock someone out by dropping down onto them from above
- Do Not Pass Go…: Serve Time in Jail
- Dog Days: Complete the Werewolf Journey
- Elusive Prey: Collect a bounty for turning in either Leila, Shelby Cross or Galen Weeks
- Eternity Can Waits: Spare Essex Mast at the end of the Oneirist Journey
- Explorer: Locate every Temple of the Ancients
- Fallen Star: Retrieve the fallen Sheriff’s star from the ruins of Boulder Creek mine
- For Balance: Complete the Protector Journey
- Full House: Recruit a full posse
- Getting the Gang Back Together: Bring all the Journey Heroes back to the Broken Steppe Temple alive
- Ghost Town: Turn a settlement into a ghost town
- Gold Digger: Dig up 10 mound caches
- Healing Old Wounds: Return Glenn Mills’s rifle to Maryann
- Here Comes Santa Claus: Break into a building through the chimney
- Hog Wild: Beat Pigman Joe at a Poker Game
- I Kicked a Bird and I Liked It: Kick a flying Vulture
- It All Dies: End the world
- Justice Served: Complete the Bounty Hunter Journey
- Knuckle Sandwich: Beat the Heathen at her Slap Game
- Let’s Ride: Recruit your first follower
- Lord Inut Sends His Regards: Roast a live chicken
- Loyalty to the Pack: Rescue the missing Werewolf
- ‘Ma Barker: Steal $10,000 worth of goods in a single playthrough
- Monster Hunter: Collect the bounty on a Pigman or Ravenous
- Moon Hunter: Turn a Bounty Hunter into a Werewolf
- Moondrunk: Kill 3 enemies in less than 5 seconds in Wolf form
- Mystery Machine: Save both innocents in The Strangeness
- Off the Trail: Complete 10 side quests
- Out on the Ebb Tide: Take down Shelby Cross in Copper Mountain Quarry
- Perky: Use a Golden Ace of Spades to gain a perk for the first time
- Power Behind the Pulpit: Read Sybil’s journal
- Rain of Death: Turn one of your arrows into an elemental arrow
- Revenant: Start a fight against a bear while drunk… and win
- Scholar: Read 50 books
- Self-Improvement: Use a Nimp Relic to gain an ability for the first time
- Something Wicked This Way Comes…: Complete the Oneirist Journey
- That’s All, Folks: Complete the Pigman Journey
- The Great Escape: Get your spouse out of the quarry without ever alerting Shelby Cross
- The Philosopher’s Stone: Aid Essex Mast on his quest
- There is Hope: Save the world
- This is Sparta: Kick someone off of a rooftop or cliff
- Through Their Eyes: Recruit a previous Journey Hero to your posse
- Turning the Tables: Turn Ruth into a Pigwoman
- Unforgiven: Dig up your Bounty Hunter cache and suit up
- Welcome to the Weird West: Kill your first monstrous enemy
- What’s In the Box?: Return the Heathen’s Box unopened
- Who You Gonna Call?: Complete a quest given by a Ghost
- Winds of War: Turn a Tornado into an Elemental Tornado
- Winter Has Come: Collect all 3 of Pigman Joe’s Tour du Weird West souvenir snow globes
- Workers’ Rights: Kill Maximo and free the Lantern room’s workers