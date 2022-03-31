Full Trophy and Achievement List for Weird West

Weird West, the action role-playing game from WolfEye Studios, is finally available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox via Xbox Game Pass. The game has been called an immersive sim, letting players use creative methods and ideas to explore a twisted version of the wild west. The game follows the stories of five different protagonists, each dealing with dangerous and strange wild west in their own way, connected by a strange marking on their necks. As you journey through the wild west, here is every single achievement and trophy you can unlock.

All Trophies and Achievements for Weird West

Weird West has 54 achievements and trophies.