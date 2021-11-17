Gaming Gift Guide: The best gaming headsets of 2021
The best quality headsets for long hours of play.
A solid gaming headset can transform your experience from simple to completely immersive. Good sound quality is critical for properly showcasing the method in which a video game is intended to be heard. High-quality headsets can pinpoint important in-game noises and voiceovers, along with detecting every nuance of a particular soundtrack.
Games provide a full body of sound that must be heard properly to be truly appreciated. Stock speakers from your TV or computer don’t do justice, so be sure not to overlook this important factor, especially when gaming. Here are the top gaming headsets of 2021, taking into account in-game application, sound and microphone quality, build quality, aesthetics, and overall value for money.
Razer Barracuda X
Arguably Razer’s best headset yet, the Barracuda X provides the high-quality sound expected from razer at an affordable price. It features a light and comfortable fit that makes it easy to forget you are wearing them even after hours of play. The headset is usable on most consoles, but not on Xbox or iPhone devices.
Pros
- Very comfrotable
- Clear microphone and sound quality
- USB-C compatible for PC, Android, Switch, and PlayStation
Cons
- Not usable with Xbox or iPhone
- No bluetooth wireless capabilities
- Not quite as durable as other Razer headsets
HyperX Cloud II
One of the top-selling headsets, the Cloud II provides excellent value at an affordable price. This headset is lightweight, comfortable, easily adjustable, provides ease of volume control. The mic and headset provide clear constant sound quality. The only major downside is that this particular headset is not cross-platform compatible.
Pros
- Excellent mic
- Clear and crisp sound
- Made from comfortable, high quality, materials
Cons
- PC only
- Poor bass
Logitech G Pro X
The G Pro X from Logitech is an attractive headset, designed and built for esports pros. Featuring a high quality and sturdy build, 7.1 surround sound, memory foam padding, a USB external sound card, and very user-friendly software, the G Pro X is a must-have for gamers.
Pros
- Detachable microphone and audio jack, braided cable
- Good microphone, easily configurable through the software
- Durable steel and aluminum build
- Reputably comfortable
Cons
- Sound displays deep base, however, the surround and positional audio is a bit lacking
Razer BlackShark v2
Arguably the best headset that Razer has released so far. The BlackShark v2 offers superb audio and microphone quality, heaps of software features, options, and configurations, and fits comfortably. The BlackShark is sleeker, lighter, and a more competitive design than the other headset products in the Razer lineup, including the Nari and Kraken.
Pros
- Impressive sound and microphone quality
- THX Spatial Audio with USB sound card
- Sleek, light, comfortable
- Great value for money
Cons
- Cable is non-detachable
Epos H3 Hybrid
Epos headsets are an excellent choice for both gamers and audiophiles. The company has previously paired with Sennheiser to deliver unmatched sound quality. The H3 provides clean bass and excellent overall sound quality. The headset is designed to be ergonomic and comfortable. Voices come through loud and clear during team play. This is an excellent headset for a decent price.
Pros
- Excellent microphone
- Lightweight ergonomic design
- Clear and crisp sound
- Bluetooth capable
Cons
- Wires tend to tangle very easily
SteelSeries Arctis 9
The Arctis line from Steelseries is synonymous with comfort and quality. All of the Artis headsets are excellent and well worth adding to your collection, but the Arctis 9 may be the best of the series. The headset can connect to most consoles and offer superb sound quality for very long periods. The headband is designed so you forget you are even wearing it.
Pros
- Outstanding sound and microphone
- Good for gaming, music, and movies
- Luxurious build quality
- Bluetooth capable
Cons
- Pricey
- Weak bass
