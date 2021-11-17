Gaming Gift Guide: The best gaming headsets of 2021

A solid gaming headset can transform your experience from simple to completely immersive. Good sound quality is critical for properly showcasing the method in which a video game is intended to be heard. High-quality headsets can pinpoint important in-game noises and voiceovers, along with detecting every nuance of a particular soundtrack.

Games provide a full body of sound that must be heard properly to be truly appreciated. Stock speakers from your TV or computer don’t do justice, so be sure not to overlook this important factor, especially when gaming. Here are the top gaming headsets of 2021, taking into account in-game application, sound and microphone quality, build quality, aesthetics, and overall value for money.

Image via Razer

Arguably Razer’s best headset yet, the Barracuda X provides the high-quality sound expected from razer at an affordable price. It features a light and comfortable fit that makes it easy to forget you are wearing them even after hours of play. The headset is usable on most consoles, but not on Xbox or iPhone devices.

Pros

Very comfrotable

Clear microphone and sound quality

USB-C compatible for PC, Android, Switch, and PlayStation

Cons

Not usable with Xbox or iPhone

No bluetooth wireless capabilities

Not quite as durable as other Razer headsets

Image via HyperX

One of the top-selling headsets, the Cloud II provides excellent value at an affordable price. This headset is lightweight, comfortable, easily adjustable, provides ease of volume control. The mic and headset provide clear constant sound quality. The only major downside is that this particular headset is not cross-platform compatible.

Pros

Excellent mic

Clear and crisp sound

Made from comfortable, high quality, materials

Cons

PC only

Poor bass

Image via Logitech G

The G Pro X from Logitech is an attractive headset, designed and built for esports pros. Featuring a high quality and sturdy build, 7.1 surround sound, memory foam padding, a USB external sound card, and very user-friendly software, the G Pro X is a must-have for gamers.

Pros

Detachable microphone and audio jack, braided cable

Good microphone, easily configurable through the software

Durable steel and aluminum build

Reputably comfortable

Cons

Sound displays deep base, however, the surround and positional audio is a bit lacking

Image via Razer

Arguably the best headset that Razer has released so far. The BlackShark v2 offers superb audio and microphone quality, heaps of software features, options, and configurations, and fits comfortably. The BlackShark is sleeker, lighter, and a more competitive design than the other headset products in the Razer lineup, including the Nari and Kraken.

Pros

Impressive sound and microphone quality

THX Spatial Audio with USB sound card

Sleek, light, comfortable

Great value for money

Cons

Cable is non-detachable

Image via Epos

Epos headsets are an excellent choice for both gamers and audiophiles. The company has previously paired with Sennheiser to deliver unmatched sound quality. The H3 provides clean bass and excellent overall sound quality. The headset is designed to be ergonomic and comfortable. Voices come through loud and clear during team play. This is an excellent headset for a decent price.

Pros

Excellent microphone

Lightweight ergonomic design

ergonomic design Clear and crisp sound

Bluetooth capable

Cons

Wires tend to tangle very easily

Image via SteelSeries

The Arctis line from Steelseries is synonymous with comfort and quality. All of the Artis headsets are excellent and well worth adding to your collection, but the Arctis 9 may be the best of the series. The headset can connect to most consoles and offer superb sound quality for very long periods. The headband is designed so you forget you are even wearing it.

Pros

Outstanding sound and microphone

Good for gaming, music, and movies

Luxurious build quality

Bluetooth capable

Cons

Pricey

Weak bass

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Gamepur.