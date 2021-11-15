Gaming Gift Guide: The best gaming mice of 2021

The mouse and keyboard are the most important tools for any gamer. Despite the best efforts of the last couple of crazy years, there have been several new releases and updates for gaming peripherals. There are plenty of great gaming mice available to choose from to replace that old roller ball you’ve had kicking around. Here are the best overall gaming mice of 2021.

This mouse is very simple and straightforward, you may get a bit nostalgic for the old ball sensor mouse this one is based on. The design makes it perfect for almost any grip style used in gaming. It is comfortable and a lot tougher than it looks. The six mouse buttons use Omron mechanical switches good for 50-million clicks. The 16,000 DPI sensor can track 450 per second and is compatible with Razer Synapse for multiple sensitivity and lighting profiles.

Logitech is a major player in the gaming peripherals market. The G502 series of mouse’ features 16,000 DPI via a HERO 16K sensor. The mouse has customizable sensitivity and macro profiles to go with the extra mouse buttons. This particular mouse also comes with a set of weights so you can get the feel just right for any game you are playing.

Corsair makes a little bit of everything for gamers including mice. The Ironclaw is one of the most popular gaming mouse series on the market and for good reason. It balances the functionality and comfort of a high-end gaming mouse for a relatively low cost. Both the wired and wireless versions of the mouse boast 18,000 DPI optical sensors with customizable sensitivity profiles that can be changed on the fly. The comfortable grip makes long play sessions more enjoyable. It can also be paired with Corsair’s iCUE software to create RGB lighting and sensitivity profiles. The wireless version has a few more buttons than the wired, but both versions are excellent for gamers of every skill level.

This mouse can fit almost any playstyle, but it excels at MOBA and MMO gameplay. Like all Razer peripherals, this mouse is very high quality with a high DPI and custom sensitivity profiles. What makes this mouse so unique is the interchangeable side panel. There are three panels that you can choose from. Each panel has a different set of buttons that can be given custom mapping through Razer’s Synapse software.

The Scimitar is Corsair’s answer to other popular MMO/MOBA mice. It has the same 18,000 DPI optical sensor as the Iron Claw, but with some extra features. The mouse features 12 programmable thumb buttons on an adjustable slider. It is rugged and built to handle just about anything you can throw at it. The most impressive feature though is the ability to tune the sensitivity in 1 DPI steps for complete sensitivity customization.

