Halo Infinite IWHBYD Skull location – The Tower mission

Halo Infinite’s third mission introduces you to the open world, instructing you to take over a nearby FOB. After taking over this first FOB, the game’s open-world design begins proper, making the acquisition of most collectables from here on out a little more lenient in the sense that you don’t need them right away. This is the case with the IWHBYD skull, acquirable from The Tower.

The fourth story mission, The Tower, tasks Master Chief with infiltrating the aforementioned tower in search of a distress beacon. This linear mission takes you into the center of the looming structure, defeating large swaths of Banished before ascending the inside of the tower through a gravity lift. After completing The Tower mission, you’ll have unlocked the tower as a fast travel location.

This is important because depending on your progression, you may not yet be equipped enough for the IWHBYD skull. Before even attempting the skull, you’ll need the second grappleshot upgrade, which reduces its cooldown by 40%. This reduced cooldown is essential for scaling the tower. The grappleshot can be upgraded with the spartan cores found throughout the map indicated by an icon that looks like an arrow facing up.

If you already have the upgraded grappleshot upon attempting this mission, then you’ll immediately be able to begin your ascent after its completion. If not, you can always return later. With the upgraded grappleshot, you’re going to want to scale the looming structure from the outside, which requires a little bit of finesse. Just continually aim upward at an angle and your cooldown will lift quickly enough that you’ll be able to latch onto the tower again and reach a greater height than the previous grappleshot.

Continue grappling the tower until you’ve reach its peak. You’ll known you’re in the right spot when you see the band equipment and Craig easter egg. Jump onto the platform behind the musical equipment and you’ll find the IWHYBD skull resting atop the crate with the red pattern pictured below. The IWHBYD skull increases the likelihood of hearing rare combat dialogue.