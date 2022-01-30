Help Wanted: Rock Smashing in the Fields request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If you want to expand the farms in Jubilife Village in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll need to find several Pokémon in the wild who can help on the fields. The final location you need to expand on has a rock in the way, and the only way to get around it is to smash the boulder apart. You need to find a Pokémon that can use the move Rock Smash and offer it to Miller in Jubilife Village. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Help Wanted: Rock Smashing in the Fields in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The request all boils down to finding a Pokémon in the wild that knows the move Rock Smash. There are several Pokémon that can learn it. Of the ones you can catch, we highly recommend going after Rhyhorn. You can find Rhyhorn in several locations. The best location to find it is in the Crimson Mirelands, at Bolderoll Slope, Diamond Heath, or Shrouded Ruins. You can also find it in Coronet Highlsnads at Celestica Trail or Sacred Plaza, but the locations in Crimson Mirelands feature weaker Rhyhorn, making it easier to catch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Check out any of these locations in Crimson Mirelands to find it. Once you do, bring it back to Jubilife Village and offer it to Miller. They will make short work of the rock, providing you with an additional field plot to grow several resources that you can use.