Roblox Block Miner Codes (March 2023)

Roblox Block Miner is a simulation game where players get to mine blocks from Minecraft for diamonds. As they mine and get more diamonds, users also get access to better pickaxes and pets that speed up the process.

You will have to spend a lot of time trying to get diamonds left and right. Luckily, the developers have decided to give you a diamond boost with the help of codes. So, here are all the codes you can use in Roblox Block Miner that will help you get better pets and pickaxes.

All Roblox Block Miner Codes List

Roblox Block Miner Codes (Working)

OhMyGod — Reward: 15k diamonds

— Reward: 15k diamonds ImDreaming — Reward: 15k diamonds

Roblox Block Miner Codes (Expired)

These are no expired codes for Roblox Block Miner.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Block Miner

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Block Miner codes:

Launch Roblox Block Miner on your device. Press the “Codes” button on the left side of the screen, shown in the image above with an arrow. Press on the “Enter Code” space. Paste one of the working codes from above. Press the “Submit” button.

How can you get more Roblox Block Miner codes?

There are a few things you can do to get more Roblox Block Miner codes. Players can find all of the codes for the game on the developers’ official Discord server, in the announcements channel. Or, you can also just come back here from time to time, since we will keep this list updated as well.

Why are my Roblox Block Miner codes not working?

Your Roblox Block Miner codes may be rejected for one of two reasons. The most likely explanation is that you input the codes wrong. Make sure there are no blank spaces after copying and pasting the codes from our website into Roblox. Furthermore, be sure the code you’re entering isn’t out of date.

How to get even more diamonds in Roblox Block Miner

Once you use most of the codes for Roblox Block Miner, you will get a lot of diamonds. Since you will lose all diamonds on rebirth, make sure to use them to get a lot of rare pets. Once that is done, try to use the rebirth mechanic as often as possible and try to follow higher-level players around to mine the same blocks. As long as you deal some kind of damage, you will get the full reward for the mined block as if you did it on your own. Also, make sure to get an auto clicker to speed up the process.

What is Roblox Block Miner?

Roblox Block Miner is a mining simulation game where you get to destroy blocks from Minecraft in exchange for diamonds. With these diamonds, players can get more powerful pickaxes and pets that increase overall damage. Block Miner is a relaxing game where you get to destroy things in peace by just clicking the screen many times.