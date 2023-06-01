Home Run Simulator 2 Codes (June 2023)

Ever dreamed of becoming a baseball player? Although it might not be possible in real life, you can always live your fantasies in Home Run Simulator 2. The Roblox game offers an immersive experience that will keep you occupied for an extended period and prompt you to hit more home runs.

If you are looking to grab some free rewards, you can redeem codes that are available for the game. These codes can provide gems and coins, which are both in-game currencies vital for the progression.

Home Run simulator 2 codes list

Home Run simulator 2 working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

JuicyJohn – Claim free boosts

Claim free boosts 1million – Claim free boosts

Claim free boosts Spring – Claim free Gems

HALT – Claim free boosts

Claim free boosts 1klikes – Claim free coins

Home Run Simulator 2 expired codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for the game.

How to redeem Home Run Simulator 2 codes?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem the codes for the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click the codes option with the blue Twitter icon on the right side of the screen.

Enter the code in the box and click on redeem.

How can I get more Home Run simulator 2 codes?

Follow the developers, Halt Studios & Sports, on Twitter @StudiosHalt and join their Halt Studios Discord Server to stay in touch with all the latest information. You can also bookmark this page as we update the article with new codes regularly.

Why are my Home Run simulator 2 codes not working?

If the code you are using is not expired, it could not be working due to a typo or a case-sensitive error. Hence, it’s best to copy the code directly from this page to avoid issues.

How can you get more Home Run simulator 2 rewards?

If you play the game regularly, you’ll be greeted with a sweet reward on a daily basis. Additionally, make sure you click on the present icon on top of the screen, which can also get you gems and coins.

What is Home Run simulator 2?

Build your character from scratch and work your up to the top. You start as a novice baseball player, and by training, you can improve your character attributes, which affects your overall performance. Ultimately, the goal is to be the best baseball player in the game.