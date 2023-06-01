Super Punch Simulator Codes (June 2023)

Super Punch Simulator is a game on the Roblox platform where players can unleash powerful punches to tackle obstacles and become stronger. In the game, you can train your punching abilities, unlock new powers, and upgrade your character to become even more powerful.

As with most Roblox games, you can redeem codes to get in-game rewards. These rewards mainly offer gems, pets, and power-ups.

Super Punch Simulator codes list

Super Punch Simulator working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

RELEASE – Claim 150 Power and a Luck Potion

RUSSO – Claim 500 Power and 500 Gems

DODU – Claim 250 Power and 300 Gems

DIGITO – Claim 500 Power and 500 Gems

SUSHIWI – Claim 300 Gems

KANSHY – Claim 100 Power

CREPTIEZ – Claim 300 Gems

Super Punch Simulator expired codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for the game.

How to redeem Super Punch Simulator codes?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem the codes for the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the shop icon on the left corner of the screen.

Scroll down the options until you see the codes option.

Enter the code in the text box and click on redeem.

How can you get more Super Punch Simulator codes?

Join Super Punch Team Roblox Group and Super Punch Team Discord Server to keep track of all the latest information, including codes. The game developers also have a Twitter account that interested players can follow. That said, we’ll update the article once new codes are released.

Why are my Super Punch Simulator codoes are not working?

Before you enter any code, ensure it is not expired. Furthermore, check if the code entered isn’t misspelled or copied incorrectly. Do not change any case-sensitive alphabets, as that can also generate an error.

How can you get more Super Punch Simulator rewards?

There is a Free Gift button on the right side of the screen which can net you rewards every few minutes. There is also a free spin button below the codes option, which can also get you free goodies. Finally, by joining the developers’ Discord and following them on Twitter will get you permanent 10 percent bonuses to Power and Gem collections.

What is Super Punch Simulator?

The main objective of the Super Punch Simulator is to punch your way through various levels, mainly walls. As you progress, you can unlock different punches, enhance your strength, speed, and durability, and even unlock special powers like elemental abilities or energy blasts.