How does the Catch Cup work in Pokémon Go? – All rules

Several unique cups appear in Pokémon Go’s PvP mode each season. Some of these PvP cups only appear at certain times of the year or during specific seasons. Others are a bit more common, such as the Catch Cup. With the Catch Cup, you’ll need to follow a strict set of rules if you want to participate in these battles. In this guide, we cover how the Catch Cup works in Pokémon Go and all the rules you need to follow.

Here’s the breakdown for everything you need to know about the Catch Cup in Pokémon Go. Essentially, you will be forced to find Pokémon in your immediate area to catch and add to your roster. You can only use the Pokémon you’ve captured and added to your roster following March 29, 2022, after 8 PM GMT. Any Pokémon that does not meet this time requirement will be unavailable on your roster, giving you a limited number of choices.

After catching your desired Pokémon, make sure they do not go higher than 1,500 CP. All of your Pokémon must be under 1,500 CP. If you power up a recently captured Pokémon and exceed 1,500 CP, they will also be unavailable.

The best way to participate in the Catch Cup is to place incense on your character to lure Pokémon to your position. Alternatively, if you’re near a Poké Stop, you can place a lure on one to bring Pokémon to that location. These methods are some of the best ways to bring Pokémon to you, rather than wandering around your neighborhood to find them.

These Pokémon have also been listed as banned choices for the Catch Cup.

Darkrai

Deoxys

Genesect

Hoopa

Meloetta

Victini

Zarude

These Pokémon are also unavailable, even if you catch them during the available period. You’ll want to make sure you create a robust roster and remain flexible for these Pokémon battles. We recommend not taking these fights too seriously, using these battles for experimentation.