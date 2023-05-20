Today’s Coin Master Free Spins Links (May 2023)
With these Coin Master Links, you’ll be stocked with over 100 Free Spins and Millions of Coins.
In Coin Master, players collect free spins and coins to buy upgrades for their village, which they build by spinning a slot machine. They can also raid and attack other players’ villages to steal some of their coins. Random events and other mechanics, like card collecting, tournaments, and pet management, add extra variety to the game.
It is challenging for Coin Master players to find free spins links for the day in one place. Below I have listed all Coin Master free spins & coin links — a safe way to get additional daily in-game rewards.
Once you have used your free Coin Master spins for the day, you will have to purchase spins and coins with real money to continue upgrading your village. Spending real money is not practical for everyone (including me) or even necessary if you know where to look. That’s where these daily Coin Master free spins and coins links come in.
How To Get Free Spins in Coin Master: Daily Coin Master Free Spin Links & Coins
Coins payoff from these Coin Master links varies and depends on players’ level, but spins gain remains the same. For instance, I got 600,000 coins at lower levels instead of 1,000,000, but at later levels, I received 1,200,000 coins. Some very high-level Coin Master players have reported up to 25,000,000 coins per link.
When switching back and forth from this article to Coin Master, leave the game on the village screen instead of the spin screen to speed up the free spins and coins unlock process since you won’t have to wait for the +10 spins animation to play before claiming the next link.
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins Links – May 20
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 19
- 10 spins and two million coins
- 25 spins
- 25 spins
- 10 spins and two million coins
- 25 spins
- 25 spins
- 25 spins
Coin Master Free Spins Links May 18
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 17
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 16
- 10 spins and two million coins
- 25 spins
- 10 spins and two million coins
- 25 spins
- 10 spins and two million coins
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 15
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 14
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 13
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 12
- 10 spins and two million coins
- 10 spins and two million coins
- 10 spins and two million coins
- 25 spins
- 25 spins
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 11
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 10
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 9
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 8
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 7
- 25 spins
- 10 spins and two million coins
- 10 spins and two million coins
- 25 spins
- 25 spins
- 10 spins and two million coins
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 6
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 5
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 4
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 3
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 2
Coin Master Free Spins Links for May 1
Coin Master Free Spins Links for April 30
Coin Master Free Spins Frequently Asked Questions
Below, I’ve answered Coin Master players’ FAQ about free spins. Scroll through to see if there’s anything you’ve ever wondered about that can be answered.
Do Coin Master Free Spins Expire?
Typically, Coin Master Free Spins Links expire after a day or two, but just in case they’re still working, I’ll leave the last few weeks’ links included in this post.
Can You Get Unlimited Coin Master Free Spins?
Coin Master has set limits for free spins to make it a fair experience. As such, it’s not possible to get unlimited free spins in Coin Master. You’ll have to cope with the free spins you can get from the above links.
How Do You Get Coin Master 50,000 Free Spins?
Events are the only way you can get 50,000 free spins in Coin Master. You can’t get free 50K spins from daily links. Check Coin Master’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for events offering 50,000 free spins.
Like 50,000 spins, you can get 600 Coin Master free spins by watching the game’s social media accounts and participating in events. I have posted one of the recent events as an example. This also applies to numbers like 100 spins and 60 spins. Additionally, I’ve never seen 70 free spins at once in Coin Master, though.
How Do You Get More Coin Master Free Spins?
Below I have listed some additional ways to get free spins in Coin Master; complete them and maximize your time with the game.
- Watch Video Ads
- Like many free apps, you can watch video ads in Coin Master to get free spins. To do this:
- Scroll to the slot machine and use all your spins.
- Tap the spin energy button on the bottom right to watch an ad.
- Get more free spins when you run out.
- Wait An Hour
- Five Coin Master free spins can be unlocked every hour, which means you can get 50 free spins if you wait 10 hours daily. You can use all those free spins and repeat the process. It might take time management, but it’s worth it if you can spam all the spins in one go and then wait for 10 hours.
- Play Coin Master Daily
- There’s an in-game reward calendar in Coin Master that gives you rewards, including free spins and coins, for each day you log in. The reward increases every day you log in, so keep jumping into the game, even if you don’t play, to get a chunk of rewards for the next time you sit down with it.
- Invite Friends
- You can get Coin Master free spins by inviting your friends to play the game. The only caveat is that your friends must never have downloaded the game. You can do this for up to 250 of your friends, which means a chance to get 250 free spins in Coin Master. Follow the instructions mentioned below after your friends have received your invitation link.
- Click on the invitation link.
- Download Coin Master.
- Launch Coin Master.
- Sign into Facebook through the game.
- Complete the in-game tutorial.
- Email Gifts
- One of the options in your in-game Coin Master account will allow you to send email gifts. This doesn’t seem to lead to any spam emails coming through, and it’s suitable for a few extra free spins daily.
- Collect Free Spins from Friends
- Another way to get free spins in Coin Master is to collect them from your friends. Each one of your friends can send you one free spin daily, and you can do the same for them. You can collect up to 100 Coin Master free spins daily from your friends this way.
- To collect free spins from friends in Coin Master, open the Main Menu, click the Gifts option, then the Collect button.
- Request Spins from Teammates
- If you’re in a team, you can collect 10 Coin Master free spins every eight hours by making a request. Just click on the spin icon button within your team to request these, and your team can begin to donate free spins.
- Play in Tournaments & Events
- Coin Master players can participate in various in-game events and tournaments to unlock all sorts of rewards, including free spins.
- Pop Balloons
- When Balloons are live in Coin Master, make sure you pop as many of them as they often contain free spins and other goodies.
- Complete a Village
- When you finish a Village, a box of goodies will drop down from the sky. These can include free spins and other in-game content. If Village Mania is live when you complete a Village, you’ll get bonus rewards for finishing it.
- Complete Card Sets
- As you play Coin Master, you’ll amass a collection of Cards. If you finish a full set of Cards, you’ll be given many rewards, including spins and coins.
- Buy Spins
- The simple way to get Coin Master free spins is by buying them. You can purchase spins and coins in-game by tapping the icons in the top left-hand corner of the main menu or the Village screen. Follow the on-screen instructions to buy free spins and coins.
- Use the Spinner
- If you end up landing on the Three Spin symbol on the Spinner, you’ll get loads of free Coin Master spins. The higher you bet, the more spins you could win.