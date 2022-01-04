How does the Community Day Classic event work in Pokémon Go?

Starting on January 22, a brand new Community Day Classic event will be dropping in Pokémon Go. The Community Day Classic events will be a good way to ensure newer players to the mobile game have a chance to retry these previous events. But how do they work? Here’s what you need to know about how Community Day Classic events work in Pokémon Go.

The Community Day Classic will be an event featuring a Pokémon that has already had a Community Day, and it will feature a Community Day move that Pokémon could already learn. While developer Niantic has had Community Days featuring an already used Pokémon, such as Eevee, the Pokémon had the chance to learn an alternative move from the other Community Day. This will not be the case for the Community Day Classic event. Instead, it’ll be a similar event to the one that previously happened, giving players another chance to try and capture a particular Pokémon and teach it the exclusive move for that day.

This event does not replace the already scheduled and planned new Community Day event. These two events will be happening separately, but they are not connected. In addition, the first one features Bulbasaur, allowing players to evolve it into Venusaur to learn the charged move, frenzy plant. We do not know if there will be additional Community Day Classic events following this one in January 2022. Still, these events could be a good way for newer players to try grabbing exclusive Pokémon and moves that were around before they began playing the game.

The Community Day Classic events come with unique tickets, dates, and times, but they follow the same structure as other Community Days.