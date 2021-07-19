How does the ranked mode work in Pokémon Unite?

The idea of Pokémon and a MOBA combining might just be enough to upset the genre a little bit, and a solid ranked mode will give people who want to be the very best a great way to find out if they are.

Thankfully, the game will launch with a ranked mode that allows players to take on the competition in a high-stakes battle. Just like other MOBA games, the ranked mode in Pokémon Unite will seek to pit players of roughly equal skill against each other, with the winners potentially climbing up the ranks a little, and the losers potentially falling down them.

The very first challenge you will need to face in Pokémon Unite’s ranked mode is the Beginner’s Cup. Everyone starts here as they seek to learn the ins and outs of the game and get to grips with the basics. As you win matches you will earn points, and the amount you win will vary depending on your team’s overall performance, and your own specific performance.

Each Cup is ranked into a number of classes, and you will need to progress through all classes to eventually make it out of the Cup and into the next one.

Cup No. Of Classes Beginner 3 Great 4 Ultra 5 Elite 5 Master 5

We don’t know every rank at this time, but the highest will be the Master Cup, and if you can make it all the way to that then you are one of the very best players in the world.