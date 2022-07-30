How enemy ecology works in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

As you have been walking around the world in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you have likely fought a number of enemies who attacked you on sight. You will also have met a number of creatures that are harmless unless provoked. Some of these creatures can do more than populate the environment or serve as a warning. They can also provide unique interactions that allow you to gain new items or fight rare enemies.

You have to look out for enemy ecology in action, because it can be easy to miss or misinterpret. But once you see it, it pays to wait and see what happens, then take advantage of the situation for your own benefit. It’s not always a guarantee and you can’t force it to happen. If you’re not careful, you can even interrupt enemy ecology in action and end up having to wait for it to happen again.

You will know enemy ecology is occurring when you come across an enemy that has a red speech bubble with an exclamation mark.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you see that exclamation mark, don’t attack the enemy or provoke them in any way. Stand back and see what they do. Not all enemies will interact with the environment in the same way. Some, like the Knuckle Hox in the Fornis Region, will dig up collectibles that you can use/sell. Others will cause rare enemies to show up, allowing you to fight enemies that you would have missed otherwise.

You can’t always predict what is going to happen when you see the red exclamation mark, and you want to keep your distance unless you disturb something. It helps to hide in areas where enemies won’t find you, or stay around other harmless enemies to avoid missing out.

Wait until the red exclamation mark disappears, as it is possible to interrupt the enemy’s actions and nullify their interaction. Once it has disappeared, you can take advantage of the interaction and benefit either with new collectibles or a rare enemy. If you are impatient, you will have to wait for the next instance and it may not happen for a while. The occurrences are somewhat random; you know a creature will interact with the environment, but you can’t control when they do it.

Now that you know what enemy ecology is, take a look at enemy monsters and pay attention. When you see a red exclamation mark, observe like you are watching a wild animal and see what happens. The reward is almost always worth it.