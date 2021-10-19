How lanterns work in Smite

Lanterns have been added to Smite’s conquest map, alongside the arrival of winter. The days are becoming shorter, and the light is barely in the sky. These lanterns have been placed throughout the conquest map to assist those who might be struggling to see. In this guide, we’re going to explain how the lanterns work and how you can use them to your advantage.

These lanterns are a one-hit structure that, when destroyed, disperse a cloud of misty around the lanterns that last for one minute. When stepping into the mist, any player in it will be hidden. However, a player hidden by the fog will be revealed if they are hit by a basic attack, if they cast or channel an ability, the player takes damage, the player is hit by an enemy ability or passive that grants vision, or if an enemy ward is placed inside the mist with them.

You want to use these lanterns to hide your presence in the jungle. Unfortunately, the mist does not move. Therefore, you can only move inside the mist to potentially ambush an incoming enemy who may not notice it. The lanterns offer a new way for every to take advantage of a line of sight in the jungle, making wards even more helpful than they already were.

The best way to counter any enemy who tries to use these lanterns right before an engagement regularly is to place wards inside the mist and gain as much intel as possible.