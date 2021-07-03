How long does it take to reach max level 70 in WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic doesn’t have all of the leveling advancements Blizzard has made to the live game. Instead, this is the original version of the game, with all of its warts. That means players should expect to spend quite a bit of time working their way toward max level. Truly dedicated players can work with a party and reach the cap in under 15 hours, but the average player will spend much longer on the path to 70.

If you’re starting from the level cap from the base game (level 60), you’ll either be working your way through the leveling zones in Outland or diving into dungeons with a group to acquire the needed experience points for max level. Depending on which path you take, your total time will vary very slightly.

How long does it take to reach max level through questing?

Image via Blizzard

For most players, questing through Outland is how they’ll be working toward max level. This route allows you to play on your own and not rely on a group being around to consistently work on content. It also means that more solo-orientating classes like Hunters, Mages, and Warlocks will likely hit the level cap sooner.

All told, most players can expect to spend somewhere between 30-60 hours depending on which class you’re using and if you’re actively consulting a leveling guide. Casual players will be on the upper end of that scale, while a player using everything at their disposal and a good solo character may be able to come in at under 30 hours. Either way, it’s going to be a long journey for most players.

How long does it take to reach max level through dungeons?

Image via Blizzard

If you have a dedicated group available, leveling through dungeons can be faster than questing. Without the instance cap that TBC had when it originally launched, you can more easily steamroll through dungeons at a quick clip. However, without a group to back you up, this strategy is basically impossible.

If you do have a good group that’s ready to spend hours working together, you can expect to hit the level cap somewhere between 25-45 hours depending on how quickly your team can clear dungeons. This serves the added benefit of helping you grind out important reputation points, which will help a lot when you start raiding. That said, it’s probably not feasible for most casual players.

And, were you to start completely from scratch, you can expect to more than double your total time played. Expect to spend somewhere around 100 hours if you need to level from 1-70, especially if you’ve never done it before.