Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spinoff of the Borderlands series, which means the game is heavily influenced by those who came before it. You’ll have the option to go through the entire campaign by yourself, or you can bring several friends with you to play the game from start to finish. How many players can play multiplayer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

You can create a party comprised of four players with you. You can do this online, through crossplay, or in splitscreen. Of the options, we recommend doing this through online play and crossplay if you and multiple friends have the game across different platforms. Even if you’re playing Wonderlands on an Xbox, you can still charge through a campaign with anyone playing the game on a PlayStation or PC. You can also do this in a splitscreen, creating the ideal couch co-op experience. However, because of the limited space of the screen, we do not recommend this unless you have a large enough screen for all of the small text in the game.

You and your friends will have to turn on crossplay if you want to play across multiple platforms. You’ll have the chance to create a SHiFT account or log into yours while playing the game. Without a SHiFT account, crossplay won’t work. Once you’ve created the account, you can send them an invite through the game or receive one if your friend is hosting the campaign.