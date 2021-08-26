How the Little Jungle Cup works in Pokémon Go

Every new Pokémon Go season, a distinct competition is added to the Battle League rotation to make the battles more interesting for players who want to try something different. For Season 9, it will be the Little Jungle Cup. It’s going to be offered during the Master League rotation from September 27 to October 11. As a result, players can expect to use Pokémon they normally wouldn’t use during any battles. Here’s everything you need to know about the Little Jungle Cup and what Pokémon you should expect to bring with you.

The Little Jungle Cup will restrict players to only use Pokémon at or below 500 CP. You cannot use any Pokémon that is stronger than this restriction. Additionally, during these battles, you can only use Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, or Dark-type Pokémon. Any Pokémon that is a Type beyond these will be unavailable. However, Shuckle and Smeargle are not allowed during this competition.

These options leave the pool open, but not everything is off the table. We hope the available choices give flexibility to players to experiment with their roster. We’ve typically seen a clear winner that nearly every trainer uses in previous Little Cup competitions, which is never fun.

The Little Jungle Cup will be available right before the Halloween Cup in the middle of October. We’ll be creating a tier list and best Pokémon teams to use for these battles right before the competition goes live on September 27.