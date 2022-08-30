How to barter with a Piglin in Minecraft

Trading with Villagers in Minecraft has become one of the best ways to acquire much-needed items. However, there are no trading options in The Nether. For that, you will need to barter with a Piglin. This is a similar but still different process from the usual trading you do in the Overworld. Here is how to do it and what can you can get from bartering in Minecraft.

How to barter with Piglins in Minecraft

To barter in Minecraft, you need to have Gold Ingots and give them to Piglins. Piglins appear in Crimson Forests and Bastion Remnants in The Nether and will be hostile if you are not wearing a golden armor piece. If you interact with them while holding the Gold Ingot or throw it on the ground in front of them, they will pick up the item for about six seconds. After looking at it, they will throw a random item from the list below to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Only adult Piglins will return an item. Babies will pick up the Gold Ingot and walk around with it, and Zombified Piglins don’t barter at all. Piglins will also pick up other gold items but not barter with them. Do not hit them as they examine the Gold Ingot or they won’t give you anything and will confiscate the item for themselves while attacking you.

What items can you get from bartering in Minecraft?

The following list is the items a Piglin can give you from bartering. Items at the top are rarer than the ones below it.