There are many iconic villains and characters for you to meet in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Many of these villains will be enemies against the main characters, and you’ll need to fight against them to advance the story. In Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan will face off against legendary bounty hunter Jango Fett. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Jango Fett in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

When battling against Jango Fett, you’re not only fighting Jango, but Boba who is piloting the Firespray ship. You’ll need to watch out for both of them during the fight. When initially fighting Jango, he’ll use a flamethrower attack to you keep you at a distance, but once that goes away you can close the distance to begin attacking him. You’ll want to look out for the blaster fire that Boba will unleash in a straight line across the map, and the occasional rocket shot that appears as a circle on the platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jango will primarily stick with using his dual-wielding pistols when fighting Obi-Wan. When you get in close to him, he may attempt to fend you off using the flamethrower or fly away from your attacks using his jetpack. We recommend throwing your lightsaber at Jango when he distances himself from you. At times, his jetpack path may lead you into Boba’s attacks, forcing you to carefully sidestep this blaster fire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jango only has one bar of health. After you reach the end, you’ll have beaten Jango, and you’ll need to chase after him off-world.