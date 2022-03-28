There are multiple side quests and adventures to find as you explore Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Many of these side quests are available as you explore the game, encouraging you to explore away from the main questline. In addition, some of these side quests feature powerful bosses for you to fight, such as Kastor, The Normal-Sized Skeleton. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Kastor The Normal-Sized Skeleton in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can fight against Kastor The Normal-Sized Skeleton if you work your way through the A Small Favor side quest, which you can receive by embarking through Tangledrift.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the end of A Small Favor, you’ll have to battle against Kastor. While they might be normal-sized, you have shrunk down to make it inside the wizard’s house, increasing the fight’s difficulty, turning it into a boss battle. When battling against Kastor, you’ll want to aim at its head to do the most damage. Kastor will unleash a wave of green skeleton skulls at you, which you dodge by running to the side, and you’ll want to continue aiming at its head while this happens. Kastor may also use a sword against you that swings in front of them or slams down onto the arena. The swing can be avoided by stepping out of its range or jumping over it.

Kastor may attempt to use a spell that launches you in the air, indicated by the blue aura on the ground. You’ll want to avoid this by running away from any location on the floor that has the blue aura. If you do not, you’ll be launched into the air, and you’ll receive a chunk of damage when you land.

When you reach specific sections of Kastor’s health, the boss becomes invulnerable and begins to draw in purple orbs to it. We recommend shooting the purple orbs before they reach Kastor. After the purple orbs have been drawn to them, Kastor is no longer invulnerable, but the boss will then fire out a spell that sends a blue wave at you, with multiple skeletons in that wave. You’ll want to jump to avoid the blue wave and avoid the running blue skeletons.

Kastor becomes invulnerable three times during the battle. After the third invulnerability rotation, you can eliminate it and complete the boss battle to earn your rewards.