How to beat Knight Mare in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Butt Stallion may have died at the hands of the Dragon Lord, but she will return… As a nightmarish enemy with the head of a horse and body of a knight. This disturbing sight is known as Knight Mare and it’s the final boss that stands between you and the Dragon Lord. Be ready, this boss won’t go down easy. Here is how you beat Knight Mare in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will end up coming across Knight Mare as part of the campaign of Wonderlands. Specifically, this boss resides at the end of Ossu-Gol Necropolis in the Hall of Heroes. It will be a difficult journey, but you should be level 40 by the time you reach this boss.

Knight Mare starts off by being a mainly melee-focused boss. It will come running at you flailing its axe to deal some serious damage and throw you about the arena. It will also use a spin move similar to the Brr-zerker’s action skill. During this time, Knight Mare will be immune to damage. If you get out of melee range, Knight Mare might use a fire attack that shoots fireballs out of its eyes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the second phase of the fight, Knight Mare will start off by electrifying the arena. There is no escape from this attack and you will most likely go down because of it. Use one of the smaller enemies in the arena to get back up. Throughout the second phase, Knight Mare will stay in the above section of the arena. To make them come down, run over to the rune underneath where they are standing to force them back into the arena. You can also just shoot them while they are on the upper portion of the arena. Be careful of the spectral steeds that they will launch from the sides of the arena. They are easy to dodge but hurt a lot if you get hit.

Knight Mare will have three health bars. Be sure to bring weapons or spells that deal poison, ice, and electric damage. During the first phase, Knight Mare’s health bar will first be yellow and then transition to a white health bar. During phase two, Knight Mare will have a blue health bar. Make sure to use the appropriate damage types to make them go down quickly. Make sure to also aim for the head to help get critical hits and deal more damage.