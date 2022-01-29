How to beat Noble Lilligant in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Lilligant is an elegant Pokémon with the grace of a dancer. This Pokémon moves quickly and her attacks are devastating if you don’t dodge them correctly. Keep on your toes and watch Lilligant’s moves. Here is how you beat Noble Lilligant in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the fight begins, Lilligant will use the same move over and over again. She will jump in the air and when she lands, a large ring of electricity will shoot out of her. This AOE attack can hurt pretty bad if you get caught in it. Dodge just before Lilligant hits the ground to avoid taking damage from this move. Later on, Lilligant will continue using the same move but add some flare to it. After the electricity comes out, she will charge up a ring of green fire that will spread out across the arena. Dodge just before the fire touches you to avoid damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To beat Lilligant, wait for an opening before you strike. She will keep moving, making her hard to hit with the balms. After you avoid her attacks for long enough, she will tire out and that is your chance to hit her with a PokéBall and start a battle. Make sure to bring a powerful fire or ice-type Pokémon with you since Lilligant is weak to those move types. Once you bring her health down, she will be stunned and you can hit her with balms. Keep repeating this process until Lilligant is defeated.