How to bring Bo back to life in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

You’ll find a handful of mysteries and engaging interactions you can complete as you explore Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. These mysteries highlight the world of the Nine Realms and give you the chance to learn about Svartalfheim. A mystery to the east of Onarthorp features a woman grieving over her recently deceased love, and you’ll have the chance to bring him back to life. This guide covers how you can bring Bo back to life in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

You can find the location for the Bo mystery to the east of Onarthorp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, you’ll find the dead body of Bo next to his love, Liv, who is in despair over him. Following the conversation, Odin will remark he’ll have to return to his location to bring Bo back to life. He’ll only be able to do this while he has the Power of Rebirth in his Hurg-Rip available.

You can find the Power of Rebirth on Muspel enemies. You can typically find Muspel patrols nearby this position. We recommend using your Odin’s Sight to narrow them down nearby and then take down one of the enemies to grab the ability. However, it takes more than only having the ability. You need to upgrade the Power of Rebirth in your Hugr-Rip by giving it the Instant Horde ability. You’ll need five Silica and 20 Living Sparks to purchase this upgrade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When standing next to him, use the ability, and you’ll be able to bring Bo back for a brief time for Bo to speak with Liv. Bo will go through dialogue and then die. You’ll need to do it a second and third time to complete the mystery.