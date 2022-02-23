How to capture the Greypeak Survey Drone in Horizon Forbidden West

There are 10 Survey Drones that you can find scattered across the Forbidden West. Each one of these drones requires you to find a way up to higher ground while avoiding other threats to bring the drone down and retrieve its module. For some, this is rather easy. For others, the machines in the area can be a death sentence if you aren’t prepared. Here is how you capture the Greypeak Survey Drone in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find the Survey Drone in the snow-covered mountains in between the Stand of the Sentinels Tallneck and The Memorial Grove. If you happen to have the area uncovered, the drone flies around a Slaughterspine Site. Be extremely careful when going to this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the area, you will most likely see a Slaughterspine walking around. For those of you who haven’t come across one of these intimidating creatures yet, they can kill you very easily if you aren’t prepared. Make sure to use the environment to your advantage here if you end up getting seen to either avoid damage or escape. Spy the cliff in the area that the drone flies near. There is a platform on top that you can use to jump out to the drone. It will be a bit of a trek so make sure you aren’t seen by a machine before you start climbing.