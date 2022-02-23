How to capture the Stillsands Survey Drone in Horizon Forbidden West

There are 10 Survey Drones that you find scattered throughout the Forbidden West. Each requires a little bit of finesse to obtain. After all, you can’t bring these drones down by shooting them. You have to climb up to their level and jump on them as to not destroy them. Here is how you capture the Survey Drone in The Stillsands in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may end up discovering this drone when you are completing the Sea of Sands main story quest. Go to the southern portion of the map where the quest brings you. In the desert, go south until you reach the Tower of Tears. A little farther south of it is where you will find the Survey Drone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Around the area where the Survey Drone is, you will see some buildings. Find the building in the image above. It has a tower connected to it. There are two ways that you can tackle this obstacle. First, you can go through the side and up onto the top. You can then use your pullcaster to climb the outside of the tower. Second, you can climb up through the inside of the tower by entering through the other side. Once you reach the top of the tower, wait for the drone to come by and make your jump.