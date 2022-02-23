How to capture the Thornmarsh Survey Drone in Horizon Forbidden West

There are a total of 10 Survey Drones that you will need to hunt down during your journey across the Forbidden West. After you unlock the Base, you learn that these Survey Drone Modules can be placed in Gaia’s room at the Base to change the scenery. These drones can be a bit tricky to obtain. Here is how you capture the Survey Drone in Thornmarsh in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Survey Drones can’t be brought down by shooting them. Instead, you need to get to their height and jump on them to bring them down to the ground. This way you can collect their module without destroying the drone itself. You can find the Thornmarsh Survey Drone just outside of Thornmarsh. Follow the road northeast of Thornmarsh to find the drone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the drone, you will need to climb on top of the wooden structures. First, use your pullcaster to get on top of the small pillar. Use it against to reach the top of the pillar nearby it with the idol in front of it. Last, jump from the second pillar to the tallest pillar, using your pullcaster to reach the top. Wait for the drone to get close to the pillar and jump off to grab it and bring it down.