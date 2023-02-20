Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes (February 2023)

Are you ready to step into the eerie and mysterious world of SCP Tower Defense on Roblox? The Scarlet King has caused chaos, and it’s up to you to lead the charge against the hostile anomalies that threaten the Foundation. With various towers based on famous characters and devices at your disposal, recruit your troops and defend against the looming threat.

From recruiting elite MTF units to using non-hostile SCPs as allies, you have the power to protect the world from this horror and thriller twist to the classic tower defense genre. Furthermore, there are codes for the game that you can redeem to get coins, gems, tokens, and more.

Related: Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon codes

All Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes

Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes (working)

balance — Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens

— Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens professor — Reward: Coins

— Reward: Coins ThanksFor30M — Reward: 1,000 Coins

— Reward: 1,000 Coins Doctor — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards NewJourney — Reward: 500 coins

— Reward: 500 coins xmas2022 — Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens

— Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens antikill — Reward: 1,000 Coins

— Reward: 1,000 Coins scarlet — Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens

Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes (expired)

rabbit — Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens

— Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens chains — Reward: Tokens

— Reward: Tokens uiu — Reward: Coins

— Reward: Coins ThanksFor20M — Reward: 2,500 Coins

— Reward: 2,500 Coins flames — Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens

— Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens dboi — Reward: 1,000 Coins

— Reward: 1,000 Coins shy guy — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards Red Lake — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards maz hatter — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards skins — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards divine — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards council — Reward: 500 Coins and 50 Gems

— Reward: 500 Coins and 50 Gems right hand — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards badges — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards library — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards Lake Blood — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards unknown — Reward: Coins and Tokens

— Reward: Coins and Tokens ThanksFor10M — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards lily — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards ABLE — Reward: 100 coins

— Reward: 100 coins balefire — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards RobloxReturns — Reward: 300 coins

— Reward: 300 coins evolution — Reward: Free rewards

— Reward: Free rewards Gadgets — Reward: 300 coins and 30 gems

— Reward: 300 coins and 30 gems XKClass — Reward: 800 coins

— Reward: 800 coins ThanksFor3M — Reward: 533 coins and 30 gems

Related: Roblox Tower Heroes codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense, follow these steps.

Launch Roblox SCP Tower Defense on your device.

Look for the codes button on the right side of your screen and click on it.

A pop-up will appear, and on the left side, there will be a space to enter codes.

Type any code there and redeem it to get rewards.

My Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes are not working

Are you having trouble redeeming your Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes? There could be a few reasons why your codes are not working. Firstly, check to make sure you have entered the code correctly without any typos or errors. Also, some codes may have expired, so double-check the expiration before attempting to redeem them.