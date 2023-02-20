Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes (February 2023)
Defend against the unknown, where horror meets strategy!
Are you ready to step into the eerie and mysterious world of SCP Tower Defense on Roblox? The Scarlet King has caused chaos, and it’s up to you to lead the charge against the hostile anomalies that threaten the Foundation. With various towers based on famous characters and devices at your disposal, recruit your troops and defend against the looming threat.
From recruiting elite MTF units to using non-hostile SCPs as allies, you have the power to protect the world from this horror and thriller twist to the classic tower defense genre. Furthermore, there are codes for the game that you can redeem to get coins, gems, tokens, and more.
Related: Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon codes
All Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes
Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes (working)
- balance — Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens
- professor — Reward: Coins
- ThanksFor30M — Reward: 1,000 Coins
- Doctor — Reward: Free rewards
- NewJourney — Reward: 500 coins
- xmas2022 — Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens
- antikill — Reward: 1,000 Coins
- scarlet — Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens
Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes (expired)
- rabbit — Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens
- chains — Reward: Tokens
- uiu — Reward: Coins
- ThanksFor20M — Reward: 2,500 Coins
- flames — Reward: Coins, Gems, and Tokens
- dboi — Reward: 1,000 Coins
- shy guy — Reward: Free rewards
- Red Lake — Reward: Free rewards
- maz hatter — Reward: Free rewards
- skins — Reward: Free rewards
- divine — Reward: Free rewards
- council — Reward: 500 Coins and 50 Gems
- right hand — Reward: Free rewards
- badges — Reward: Free rewards
- library — Reward: Free rewards
- Lake Blood — Reward: Free rewards
- unknown — Reward: Coins and Tokens
- ThanksFor10M — Reward: Free rewards
- lily — Reward: Free rewards
- ABLE — Reward: 100 coins
- balefire — Reward: Free rewards
- RobloxReturns — Reward: 300 coins
- evolution — Reward: Free rewards
- Gadgets — Reward: 300 coins and 30 gems
- XKClass — Reward: 800 coins
- ThanksFor3M — Reward: 533 coins and 30 gems
Related: Roblox Tower Heroes codes
How to redeem codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense
To redeem codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense, follow these steps.
- Launch Roblox SCP Tower Defense on your device.
- Look for the codes button on the right side of your screen and click on it.
- A pop-up will appear, and on the left side, there will be a space to enter codes.
- Type any code there and redeem it to get rewards.
My Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes are not working
Are you having trouble redeeming your Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes? There could be a few reasons why your codes are not working. Firstly, check to make sure you have entered the code correctly without any typos or errors. Also, some codes may have expired, so double-check the expiration before attempting to redeem them.