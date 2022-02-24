How to carry the Flames of Fate in Sea of Thieves’ Shrouded Islands Adventure

What you’ll be doing the most of in Sea of Thieves’ Shrouded Islands Adventure is lighting your torch with the Soulflame (aka Flame of Fate) and going to light lanterns with it.

After completing the first chapter where you’ll set sail for the shroud-covered Golden Sands Island and find the Shrouded Compass, you will then meet up with Belle who just chilling and waiting on the Crescent Isle.

Once you’ve talked to Belle, you and your crew will light your torches off the glowing green lamp set next to her and then set sail for Shipwreck Bay. One simple tip to alleviate some frustration in the Shrouded Islands Adventure is to light the lamps on your ship with the Soulflame, so that if you or your whole crew die, they can easily relight their torches with the Soulflame on the boat rather than having to circle all the way back to the Cresent Isle to light up again.

You’re free to stick your lamps back into your inventory without extinguishing them, which is especially helpful because you’ll be throwing down with ghost pirates after lighting each of the eight lamps in Shipwreck Bay.

Once you’re at Shipwreck Bay, you’ll have to follow a series of pointing phantoms to light the aforementioned eight lanterns. Once all eight are lit, you will proceed to a platform with a hanging cage which you’ll light to spawn in more waves of ghost pirates and the Soulflame Captain.

After you’ve put the ghost and their captain out of their misery, you will pick up the map leading to the Hexing Skull and complete the adventure from there.