How to catch a Blue-striped Basculin during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space in Pokémon Go

There are several region-exclusive Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon only spawn in a specific location of the world, which means you need to visit those areas for a chance to see them spawn in the wild, at gyms, or at any eggs you acquire while visiting. However, every so often, these exclusive Pokémon roam the world during certain events. For Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space, region exclusive Pokémon are appearing all over the world. Both Basculin versions will be spawning during the event, the Blue-striped and Red-striped versions. Outside appearance, these two do not vary. How can you catch a Blue-striped Basculin during the Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space event?

There will be two effective ways to capture a Blue-striped Basculin during the event. You can find it in the wild, or it can hatch from 7km eggs. The 7km eggs are the ones you have a chance to receive whenever you open up a gift from a friend, so you’ll need a handful of players on your friend list who regularly play the game and are willing to send one your way. These eggs take you at least 7km to walk before they hatch.

You can split your time between trying to find a Blue-striped Basculin in the wild and having a 7km egg in an incubator. The egg incubator is a random chance for this Pokémon to spawn, so giving your avatar some incense or placing a lure on a Pokéstop is an excellent way to try drawing one out. There’s also going to be the Red-striped version appearing in this event.

The Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space event will happen from August 6 to 17. Once the event is over, the Pokémon will return to their respective regions.