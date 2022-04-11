For the Spring Into Spring 2022 event in Pokémon Go, you’ll have the chance to participate in the Collection Challenge. The Collection Challenge features multiple Pokémon highlighted during this brief event. If you catch them all, you’ll have the opportunity to encounter a Flower Crown Togetic, which could be shiny. However, a big obstacle you have is catching a Flower Crown Chansey. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch a Flower Crown Chansey during Spring Into Spring 2022 in Pokémon Go.

There are two ways for you to catch a Flower Crown Chansey during the Spring Into Spring 2022 event. Chansey is appearing in both the wild and as a Field Research reward. However, the problematic thing behind Chansey is that it is considered a Lucky spawn, which means all players have a low chance of finding this Pokémon in the wild and as a Field Research Task reward.

Of the two options, we recommend trying to focus on fighting a Flower Crown Chansey in the wild. You’ll want to add an incense item to your character or remain idle close to a PokéStop with a lure activated. Pokémon will be drawn to your location, giving you a chance to potentially spawning a Chansey at your location. Grabbing any of the Spring Into Spring 2022 Field Research tasks while doing this is also a good idea, increasing your chances of finding one this way.

Regardless, Flower Crown Chansey will be difficult to locate. It’s doubtful all trainers will be able to find one to complete the challenge in a timely fashion.