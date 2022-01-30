The many Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are scattered all over the Hisui region. Some might look different from their standard forms based on where you find these Pokémon. Burmy is one of these Pokémon. Its coloration and appearance differ depending on where you encountered it. There are three unique types of Burmy you need to find in Pokémon Legends. In this guide, we detail how to catch all Burmy forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

These are the three colors of Burmy: green, yellow, and pink. Each of these unique Burmy can be found in distinct regions. The green Burmy will appear in the Obsidian Fieldlands. The yellow Burm will spawn in the Crimson Mirelands. The pink Burmy has a chance to appear in the Cobalt Coastlands. You’ll need to visit each location to find these Burmy.

Despite being in different locations, all Burmy appear in your game the same way. You have to knock them out from trees, which means using a Pokémon to attack a tree. Burmy only drops out of trees when it’s shaking, so if you see a shaking tree, there’s a good chance a Burmy could be hiding in it. However, this won’t always be the case, and other Pokémon can fall out of the tree.