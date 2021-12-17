How to catch Charmander in December 2021’s Community Day in Pokémon Go

You’ll find a variety of Pokémon spawning during the Pokémon Go December 2021 Community Day event. These Pokémon were featured throughout the Community Days in 2021, and many of them were featured in 2020’s Community Day events. If you’re on the hunt for Charmander during December 2021’s Community Day festivities, you can only find it in one location. This guide covers how to catch Charmander in Pokémon Go’s December 2021 Community Day event.

Charmander will not be appearing in the wild during this event. Instead, the only way you can find Charmander appearing in the wild is if you find it in a raid or hatch it from an egg. Of the two, the raids are a bit easier because you can see that Charmander has spawned, with a specific timer for when it despawns and goes away. Then, all you have to do is challenge it to a battle, beat it, and then try to catch it. For the 2km eggs, though, you have to carry it around and hope you hatch it.

However, the raid battles are more costly because you need to have a raid pass or a remote raid pass on your character. If you don’t have these, you’re limited to the 2km eggs that appear at PokéStops. You’ll need to visit a PokéStop, spin the dial, and hope the 2km egg you get contains a Charmander inside it.

The Pokémon Go December 2021 Community Day event will be happening from December 18 to 19, but the bonuses for the event will be ongoing from December 17 to 20.