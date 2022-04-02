You’ll find multiple Pokémon for you to catch throughout Pokémon Go. These Pokémon pop in several locations, and if you’re looking for a specific Pokémon to add to your collection, you’ll need to find them at a particular location. Some only appear through special methods. For those on the hunt for Salandit, you’ll need to look pretty hard for it. In this guide, we cover how to catch Salandit in Pokémon Go.

Salandit will be a rare Pokémon. The only way to encounter this Pokémon will be to find it in Strange Eggs, which are the 12km eggs you can receive by defeating any Team Rocket Leaders. After defeating six Team Rocket Grunts and creating a Rocket Radar, you can find them. Then, you’ll be able to find Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra at captured Poké Stops. After successfully defeating them, there’s a good chance they’ll drop a Strange Egg that you can place into an incubator.

This is the only way to find Salandit during the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event. You cannot see this Pokémon in the wild, at raids, or as a reward for Field Research tasks. You also need to make sure it is a 12km egg you receive for defeating one of the Team Rocket leaders. Without that Strange Egg, you do not have a chance to capture this Pokémon.