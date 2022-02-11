How to change Landorus’s Therian and Incarnate formes in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Landorus is one of the four Incarnate Pokémon that you can obtain in the Hisui region. Each of these mighty Pokémon can take on two forms; Therian and Incarnate. Changing Landorus’ form will alter his stats slightly, making it a powerful move. Here is how you can change Landorus’ form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to obtain Landorus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Landorus, like the other Incarnate Pokémon, cannot be obtained until after you have completed the main story of the game. You also need to complete the post-credit portion of the game. Once that is done, go to Galaxy Hall and Cogita will give the you Incarnate Forces request. You will now be able to find Landorus on Ramanas Park in the Obsidian Fieldlands. You will only be able to spot Landorus when the weather is sunny.

How to change Landorus’ form

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can change Landorus’ form, you will need to complete the Incarnate Forces request for Cogita. This is done by catching and completing the Pokédex entries for all four of the Incarnate Pokémon; Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus, and Enamorus. When you return to Cogita with the completed Pokédex entries, she will reward you with the Reveal Glass. Use the Reveal Glass from the menu on one of the Incarnate Pokémon in your party to change their form. Select the Reveal Glass first and then select Ladorus to have him change forms. You will not be able to have him change forms during battle or when he is outside of a Pokéball.