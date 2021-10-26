How to change the camera angle in NASCAR 21: Ignition

NASCAR 21: Ignition offers a number of different camera angles for players. Want to see the dashboard? You can do that. Need to see a overview of your car? That’s possible, as well. If you want to get the best possible view of the vehicle you are driving, and of the track itself, you’ll need to change the camera angle that you are using. Here’s how you can do just that

To change the camera angle in NASCAR 21: Ignition, scroll over to the Options in the Main Menu. Once you’ve done that, select the General tab. Then, move to the Default View option. Here, you can change the camera angle to one of your choosing. You can choose from a number of options, ranging from one that will overview the top of your car and track around you, to one that puts you in the cockpit.

Here are the available options:

Chase

Far Chase

Cockpit

Dashboard

Hood

Bumper

Roof

Alternatively, you can also change the camera angle settings during a race. While out on the track, hit either RB (for Xbox) or R1 (for PlayStation) to change the camera angle on the fly. This might be more ideal than the first option, just because you can see the angle for yourself on the track.