How to change the profile icon in MLB The Show 21

Sony San Diego’s MLB The Show allows players to customize the profile, ranging from the nameplate, to even the profile icon. The profile icon, which can be found on the top-left part of the screen, can be seen throughout playing MLB The Show’s Diamond Dynasty, Road to the Show, and Franchise, and here’s how you can change it.

At the Main Menu, you will want to click on the icon right next to either your PlayStation ID or Xbox Gamertag. This will pull up your Ballplayer profile. After you do this, scroll over to the My Profile section using RB/R1, and then click on the large image that is in the center of the screen and above your name.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you do this, you will be able to change your icon. However, it’s important to keep in mind that you will be limited in what you can choose as your icon. The reason for this is because MLB The Show limits players to a select group of icons. These icons range from team logos, to even flags and special images.

Also, it’s important that you won’t immediately have access to every icon available in MLB The Show. In order to get access to new icons, you’ll need to unlock new ones. Icons can be unlocked by completing Programs and/or Packs.