Some of the secrets and hidden collectibles in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga require you to think outside the box and use unique abilities. These abilities can be used by specific characters that you unlock in The Skywalker Saga, and knowing which ones you need to use is important. As you explore the game, you may encounter suction cup walls. In this guide, we’ll cover how to climb suction cup walls in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The only way you can climb any of the suction cup walls is by using a Scavenger Net Launcher. It’s an ability exclusively used by the Scavenger class characters. However, you’re going to need to unlock those abilities. The best way to unlock them is by progressing through the story missions, namely the ones for Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you progress through Episode VII, after the first mission, you’ll take over Rey and BB-8 as they search through a crashed Star Destroyer. The two of them will be working their way through the starship, gathering up scrap to sell at a local junk shop.

Rey will need to access specific locations inside the vessel, and she’ll discover blueprints for the Net Launcher. Once you’ve unlocked this ability here, you can use them with other Scavengers throughout the rest of the game, allowing you to climb these suction cup walls.