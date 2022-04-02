With Ditto returning to its quieter ways following the April Fools’ Day event, Team Rocket has returned in full force in Pokémon Go. Team Rocket members and bosses are popping up worldwide with multiple shadow Pokémon they’ve captured, and you’ll need to rescue these Pokémon. You’ll also have a Special Research you can complete, All-Hands Rocket Retreat. This guide will cover how to complete All-Hands Rocket Retreat Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All-Hands Rocket Retreat Special Research tasks and rewards

These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing the All-Hands Rocket Retreat Special Research.

Task 1

Win a Raid – Breloom Encounter

Defeat 3 Team Rocket Go Grunts – 3 Super Potions

Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon – 1 Revive

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 3 Rare Candies, and 15 Poké Balls

Task 2

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon – 10 Pinap Berries

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 10 Razz berries

Defeat 5 Team Rocket Go Grunts – 10 Nanb Berries

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 10 Great Balls

Task 3

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon – 1,000 XP

Defeat 5 Team Rocket Go Grunts – 1,000 XP

Earn 3 Candies with your buddy – 1,000 XP

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, a Rocket Radar

Task 4

Defeat Team Leader Arlo – 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Leader Cliff – 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Leader Sierra – 1,500 XP

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar

Task 5

Find the Team Rocket boss – 5 Max Potions

Battle the Team Rocket boss – 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Rocket boss – 15 Max Revives

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg, and 2 Golden Razz Berries

Task 6

Claim Rewards: 2,500 XP

Claim Rewards: 2,500 XP

Claim Rewards: 2,500 XP

Rewards: 1 Charged TM, 1 Fast TM, and 2 Silver Pinap Berries