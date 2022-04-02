How to complete All-Hands Rocket Retreat Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Team Rocket has returned.
With Ditto returning to its quieter ways following the April Fools’ Day event, Team Rocket has returned in full force in Pokémon Go. Team Rocket members and bosses are popping up worldwide with multiple shadow Pokémon they’ve captured, and you’ll need to rescue these Pokémon. You’ll also have a Special Research you can complete, All-Hands Rocket Retreat. This guide will cover how to complete All-Hands Rocket Retreat Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.
All-Hands Rocket Retreat Special Research tasks and rewards
These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing the All-Hands Rocket Retreat Special Research.
Task 1
- Win a Raid – Breloom Encounter
- Defeat 3 Team Rocket Go Grunts – 3 Super Potions
- Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon – 1 Revive
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 3 Rare Candies, and 15 Poké Balls
Task 2
- Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon – 10 Pinap Berries
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 10 Razz berries
- Defeat 5 Team Rocket Go Grunts – 10 Nanb Berries
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 10 Great Balls
Task 3
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon – 1,000 XP
- Defeat 5 Team Rocket Go Grunts – 1,000 XP
- Earn 3 Candies with your buddy – 1,000 XP
Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, a Rocket Radar
Task 4
- Defeat Team Leader Arlo – 1,500 XP
- Defeat Team Leader Cliff – 1,500 XP
- Defeat Team Leader Sierra – 1,500 XP
Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar
Task 5
- Find the Team Rocket boss – 5 Max Potions
- Battle the Team Rocket boss – 20 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Rocket boss – 15 Max Revives
Rewards: 3,000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg, and 2 Golden Razz Berries
Task 6
- Claim Rewards: 2,500 XP
- Claim Rewards: 2,500 XP
- Claim Rewards: 2,500 XP
Rewards: 1 Charged TM, 1 Fast TM, and 2 Silver Pinap Berries