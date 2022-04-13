There are multiple quests and adventures you’ll have to chance to find and complete in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Many of these quests are tied to specific characters that you can unlock as you progress through the game. When you visit Hoth, you’ll have the chance to complete the Party People mission after accepting the No Arm in Asking quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Party People in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Before you can find this quest, you’ll need to make sure you’ve accepted the No Arm in Asking mission from Doctor Evazan. You can find him at the Mos Eisley Cantina, on the north side of the map. After accepting this quest, head to Hoth and speak with the 2-1B, who is willing to help, but you’ll need to find some parts for them.

To find more spare parts for 2-1B to use, you’ll need to visit Jakku and Tatooine to find the intricate scrap parts.

Jakku

There are two areas you’ll need to search to find the parts. To the southwest of the landing pad, the first scrap part will be inside the interior of a Star Destroyer. You’ll need a Jedi or Sith character to cut through the wall and reach the other side.

For the other part, you’ll need to speak with a Jakku resident to ask about any merchants who might have the parts. You can find them right on the border of the search radius. After talking with them, head down to the bazaar and look for a merchant with a green dialogue bubble over their head. Speak with them to buy the parts for 5,000 Studs.

Tatooine

When you arrive at Tatooine, you’ll want to visit Mos Espa and the Jundland Wastes. At Mos Espa, you need to visit the merchant on the west side of the town, and you can buy the part for 10,000 Studs.

The final part will be in Jundland Wastes. You’ll need to head over a Jawa and ask about the best locations to find scrap. They’ll point out a good location for you to investigate, and when you arrive, you’ll need to destroy some scrap piles to locate the part you need.

After acquiring all of the parts, you can return to 2-1B at Echo Base and complete the mission.