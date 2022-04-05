Not only can you find challenges to complete in all of the locations you visit in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but you’ll also have the chance to complete harrowing tests of skill in space. When you visit Kamino, you’ll find a Shooting Gallery available to explore in Kamino Space, giving you the chance to unlock a character. In this guide, we cover how to complete Rampage Run: Kamino in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Rampage Run: Kamino in Kamino Space. You’ll have the chance to unlock Kamino as you work through Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Obi-Wan discovers the planet and lands on it. The challenge is located closer to the center of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the challenge begins, you’ll have 40 seconds to destroy all of the targets that appear on your scopes. You’ll want to fly your favorite ship that you feel most comfortable with to eliminate these targets in the shortest amount of time. These targets will be stationary, with your only requirement to swivel the front of your ship around to line up each shot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon completing the challenge and receiving the gold, you’ll complete the challenge and unlock Temmin Wexley to use throughout the rest of the game.